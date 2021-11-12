Left Menu

U.S. court voids emissions rules for heavy-duty truck trailers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:27 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Friday tossed out greenhouse gas emissions rules for heavy-duty truck trailers, ruling two government agencies had exceeded their authority.

The Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2016 set rules for the first time requiring trailer manufacturers to adopt fuel-saving technologies like side skirts and automatic tire pressure systems. An industry group challenged the rule, which was put on hold by the court pending the review.

