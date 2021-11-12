Cochin Shipyard delivers 3 FBOP vessels for BSF

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has delivered three Floating Border Out-Post (FBOPs) vessels out of nine being built for the Border Security Force (BSF). The formal acceptance and protocol signing ceremony of the vessel was held in New Delhi.

Mukesh Tyagi, DIG Water wing of BSF signed the agreement with Neelakandhan A N, Chief General Manager of the Cochin Shipyard in the presence of C G Rajini Kaanthan IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

''The Ministry of Home Affairs in March 2019 had placed orders for Design, construction and supply of nine FBOPs for the Water wing of Border Security Force. Six remaining vessels in the contract are in the advanced stage of construction and are getting ready for delivery,'' CSL said in a release. The FBOPs with an overall length of 46 meters and breadth of 12 meters are designed for deployment in Inland waters of India, specifically in the creek area of Kutch (Gujarat) and Sunderbans of West Bengal, CSL said.

The vessels are designed in-house by CSL and classed by Indian Register of Shipping and each FBOP vessel is designed with stowage arrangements for four fast patrol boats, which can be launched and hoisted using its own davit system.

The vessel shall act as the floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats. The vessel is to supply Petrol, Fresh Water and provisions to the smaller boats.

