Canadian designer Nygard's court hearing adjourned to Nov. 26
Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard made a brief appearance on Friday via video feed in a Toronto courtroom in connection with multiple sexual assault charges before the matter was adjourned to Nov. 26. Nygard has been charged with sexual assault https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-fashion-designer-nygard-consents-us-extradition-media-2021-10-01 and forcible confinement for incidents allegedly occurring between 1987 and 2006.
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard made a brief appearance on Friday via video feed in a Toronto courtroom in connection with multiple sexual assault charges before the matter was adjourned to Nov. 26. Nygard has been charged with sexual assault https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-fashion-designer-nygard-consents-us-extradition-media-2021-10-01 and forcible confinement for incidents allegedly occurring between 1987 and 2006. He also faces extradition to the United States on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
The 80-year-old has denied all wrongdoing but consented to the extradition, which still depends on the approval of Canada's justice minister. Nygard appeared via video feed in an orange jumpsuit and a light blue medical mask with his grey hair tied back. He appeared at times to be taking notes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Canada
- Toronto
- Canadian
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-EU, United States end their clash over steel and aluminium
'Really, really exciting': travellers head to United States as entry ban lifted
Cuba says United States, Facebook helping to foment Nov. 15 protests
Travellers head to the United States as flights reopen
UPDATE 1-Travellers head to the United States as flights reopen