Left Menu

Canadian designer Nygard's court hearing adjourned to Nov. 26

Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard made a brief appearance on Friday via video feed in a Toronto courtroom in connection with multiple sexual assault charges before the matter was adjourned to Nov. 26. Nygard has been charged with sexual assault https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-fashion-designer-nygard-consents-us-extradition-media-2021-10-01 and forcible confinement for incidents allegedly occurring between 1987 and 2006.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:39 IST
Canadian designer Nygard's court hearing adjourned to Nov. 26
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard made a brief appearance on Friday via video feed in a Toronto courtroom in connection with multiple sexual assault charges before the matter was adjourned to Nov. 26. Nygard has been charged with sexual assault https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-fashion-designer-nygard-consents-us-extradition-media-2021-10-01 and forcible confinement for incidents allegedly occurring between 1987 and 2006. He also faces extradition to the United States on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The 80-year-old has denied all wrongdoing but consented to the extradition, which still depends on the approval of Canada's justice minister. Nygard appeared via video feed in an orange jumpsuit and a light blue medical mask with his grey hair tied back. He appeared at times to be taking notes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021