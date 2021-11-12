Canadian designer Nygard's court hearing adjourned to Nov. 26

Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard made a brief appearance on Friday via video feed in a Toronto courtroom in connection with multiple sexual assault charges before the matter was adjourned to Nov. 26. Nygard has been charged with sexual assault https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadian-fashion-designer-nygard-consents-us-extradition-media-2021-10-01 and forcible confinement for incidents allegedly occurring between 1987 and 2006. He also faces extradition to the United States on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The 80-year-old has denied all wrongdoing but consented to the extradition, which still depends on the approval of Canada's justice minister. Nygard appeared via video feed in an orange jumpsuit and a light blue medical mask with his grey hair tied back. He appeared at times to be taking notes.

