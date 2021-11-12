Attorneys filing 90 lawsuits on behalf of more than 200 victims of Houston concert stampede
Attorneys representing more than 200 people who claim to have been injured in last week's Astroworld Festival stampede that killed nine people in Houston said on Friday that they will file 90 lawsuits.
