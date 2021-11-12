Exhibition in J’khand HC hall showcases artwork by inmates of observation homes

An exhibition of artwork created by inmates of observation homes was organised on Friday in the White Hall of Jharkhand High Court by the State Legal Services Authority.

Colourful paper packets, earthen lamps and sketches were among the items that were put up for sale.

The event was inaugurated by the chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, and attended by several judges.

High Court advocate Satish Kesri, following his visit to the exhibition hall, applauded the efforts put in by the children of observation homes.

''There is so much unharnessed talent in these children. It is very unfortunate that they had crossed the line set by law. I hope they come back on track and do something productive in their lives,'' he added.

The exhibition is a part of a nationwide programme launched by the National Legal Services Authority to raise legal awareness across the country, said Muhammad Shakir, the member secretary of Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)