IG BSF D K Boora inaugurates barracks for women troopers along IB in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:56 IST
Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force, Jammu frontier, D K Boora on Friday inaugurated separate barracks for women BSF troopers in R S Pura sector here, officials said.

The BSF has deployed women personnel along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan to guard the borderline with Pakistan along with their men counterparts, they said.

In continuation to the forces’ efforts to provide comfortable and better living on the International Border, Boora, accompanied by Surjit Singh, DIG Jammu sector, inaugurated the border infrastructure along the IB in Jammu in forward areas of Kawa Chak and Suchetgarh sectors, the officials said.

This includes mahila jawan barracks and other residential Infrastructure, they added.

This infrastructure has been constructed as per the scheme of bringing all border outposts as composite BOPs, public relations officer (PRO) of BSF S P S Sandhu said.

He said it will provide proper comfort to the troops performing arduous and tough duty on the border.

''It has been the endeavour of the government of India to build and improve the infrastructure on the border,'' Sandhu said.

Speaking on the occasion, Boora said the BSF is fully committed to provide modern and comfortable infrastructure to its troops serving on the border.

''These buildings and structure are constructed within the timeframe and will contribute to operational efficiency and comfort of BSF troops deployed on the border,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

