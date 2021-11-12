Left Menu

Man jumps into Cauvery, dies; body untraced

He was running a driving school.The reason for the extreme step is being probed, said the police even as efforts were on to trace the body.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:03 IST
Man jumps into Cauvery, dies; body untraced
  • Country:
  • India

Erode (TN), Nov 12 (PTI): In a case of suicide, a 40-year-old man jumped into the river Cauvery on Friday and died, police said.

According to the police quoting eyewitnesses, the man came on a two-wheeler to the bridge, parked the vehicle, left his mobile phone on it and jumped into the swirling waters. Noticing this, some people informed the police and Fire and Rescue Services.

Soon, a team of firemen arrived but the body got washed away, the police said. The police, with the help of cyber crime wing, identified the person as Vijayakumar of Kootpalli near Tiruchengodu, Namakkal district. He was running a driving school.The reason for the extreme step is being probed, said the police even as efforts were on to trace the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021