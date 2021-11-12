Man jumps into Cauvery, dies; body untraced

Erode (TN), Nov 12 (PTI): In a case of suicide, a 40-year-old man jumped into the river Cauvery on Friday and died, police said.

According to the police quoting eyewitnesses, the man came on a two-wheeler to the bridge, parked the vehicle, left his mobile phone on it and jumped into the swirling waters. Noticing this, some people informed the police and Fire and Rescue Services.

Soon, a team of firemen arrived but the body got washed away, the police said. The police, with the help of cyber crime wing, identified the person as Vijayakumar of Kootpalli near Tiruchengodu, Namakkal district. He was running a driving school.The reason for the extreme step is being probed, said the police even as efforts were on to trace the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)