Immediately pay compensation to farmers injured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM to UP govt

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government pay the promised compensation of Rs 10 lakh to farmers injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence without any delay.

In a statement, the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agri laws said the compensation announced by the UP government on October 4 for the farmers injured in the violence haven't been paid up till now.

''It is understood that the injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers' Massacre have not been paid the promised compensation. The SKM demands that the compensation be paid immediately without any further delay,'' it said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a compensation of Rs 45 lakh to the families of the four farmers killed in the incident, and Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the violence.

Eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Four of the eight victims were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

The police have so far arrested 13 accused, including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the SKM said the preparations for the November 26 all India protests are in full swing and that preparatory meetings are being held in several states to mobilise farmers.

The SKM has called for massive mahapanchayats in state capitals on November 26 to observe one year of the movement.

''Preparations for the 'Lucknow Mahapanchayat' on November 22 are also in full swing, and the Mahapanchayat is expected to witness a massive gathering of farmers, putting out a strong message to anti-farmer BJP,'' it added.

It also gave the example of a wedding, which allegedly took place at Singhu Border, saying it reflects the preference of youth and shows their ''attachment and commitment to the movement in numerous ways''.

''This is not the first time that this has happened, and visitors to the morcha sites would surely recall seeing weddings and wedding processions pass through the morchas, and newly-weds coming to the borders as though on a pilgrimage of their own,'' it said. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the Centre's three agri laws, which were stayed by the Supreme Court in January, at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)