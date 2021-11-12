Left Menu

Judge in Rittenhouse trial will not allow jury to consider lesser charge in shooting

Reuters | Kenosha | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:10 IST
Judge in Rittenhouse trial will not allow jury to consider lesser charge in shooting
The judge in the Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said on Friday he would not allow the jury to consider a lesser charge in the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum.

