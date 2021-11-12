Judge in Rittenhouse trial will not allow jury to consider lesser charge in shooting
Reuters | Kenosha | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
The judge in the Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said on Friday he would not allow the jury to consider a lesser charge in the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum.
