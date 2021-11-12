Eyeing 2022 civic polls, Delhi BJP holds Jhuggi Samman Yatra in Jangpura assembly constituency

The BJP's Delhi unit held its 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' in the Jangpura assembly constituency on Friday to reach out to the residents of slum settlements of the city ahead of next year's municipal corporation elections.

The event at two slum clusters at Sunder Nursery and Janta camp was flagged off by the BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi while the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya handed over gas connections to 22 families and honoured around 400 senior citizens The campaign launched in October will cover 33 assembly segments till November 29.

On Friday, Vijayvargiya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her mother both faced extreme financial hardship. ''Having faced hardships, Prime Minister Modi launched schemes like Ujwala Gas Scheme, Garibaldi Awas Scheme and women empowerment programmes as soon as he came to power. He said it's unfortunate that the Arvind Kejriwal Government is not allowing implementation of Centre's poor welfare schemes in Delhi,'' Vijayvargiya said.

He called upon the slum dwellers to elect a BJP government in Delhi so that poor of the city get the benefit of the welfare schemes of the Modi government.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said it is ''regrettable that both the slums jhuggi camps of Sunder Nursery and Janta Camp are four decades old and surrounded by developed areas yet the dwellers are facing lack of toilet blocks, a basic necessity.'' Delhi BJP president alleged, ''It is shocking to see AAP MLAs like Prakash Jarwal involved with water mafia and running extortion rackets.'' He said that BJP workers will go all out to expose ''water mafias blessed by AAP leaders operating in slums and unauthorised colonies fleecing the poor''.

