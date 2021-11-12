Maha: AIPC, NSUI seek action against Ranaut
- Country:
- India
Members of the All India Professional Congress approached Pune police on Friday and submitted an application seeking the registration of a case against actor Kangana Ranaut for claiming that the Independence India won in 1947 was ''bheek'' (alms).
At a recent event, she had said the country became truly free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.
AIPC members approached Sinhgad police and sought an FIR against Ranaut under IPC and Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act provisions.
Members of the NSUI, the youth wing of the Congress, submitted an application to Yerwada mental hospital authorities demanding that Ranaut be admitted in the facility for treatment.
NCP Pune city chief Prashant Jagtap said Ranaut's comment had insulted the freedom struggle and those who sacrificed their lives in it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kangana Ranaut performs Diwali pooja with family at her production house Manikarnika Films
Kangana Ranaut receives 'lovely Diwali' gift from brother
Kangana Ranaut starts script reading session for 'Tiku Weds Sheru'
President should take back Padma award given to Kangana Ranaut: Anand Sharma
Ranaut's comments on freedom struggle: MP Congress seeks police case