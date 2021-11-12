Left Menu

Maha: AIPC, NSUI seek action against Ranaut

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:37 IST
Maha: AIPC, NSUI seek action against Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the All India Professional Congress approached Pune police on Friday and submitted an application seeking the registration of a case against actor Kangana Ranaut for claiming that the Independence India won in 1947 was ''bheek'' (alms).

At a recent event, she had said the country became truly free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.

AIPC members approached Sinhgad police and sought an FIR against Ranaut under IPC and Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act provisions.

Members of the NSUI, the youth wing of the Congress, submitted an application to Yerwada mental hospital authorities demanding that Ranaut be admitted in the facility for treatment.

NCP Pune city chief Prashant Jagtap said Ranaut's comment had insulted the freedom struggle and those who sacrificed their lives in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021