SI suspended over allegations of beating up tribal man

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI): A sub-inspector of police was on Friday placed under suspension pending inquiry over allegations of a 23-year-old tribal man in Suryapet district of Telangana that he was beaten up by the police for a crime he said he did not commit.

The action against the SI was taken pending the inquiry by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer, a police official said.

Condemning the alleged assault in custody, the man, his family and some residents of a village in Athmakur (S) mandal staged a protest in front of the police station on Thursday.

Suryapet district Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The man told TV channels too that he was taken to the station on Wednesday in connection with theft of farm equipment and alleged that three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, beat him up while in custody.

On Thursday, the SP said as part of investigation into the theft, the police identified the tribal man by call detail records (CDRs) and deposition of other people. So, he was called to the station for inquiry and let off after being asked to appear before the police on Thursday.

The tribal man, his family and others held the protest on Thursday, he said.

