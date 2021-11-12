Wife of Dawood aide accuses Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, cricketer Hardik Pandya, others of rape-molestation
Rehnuma Bhati, wife of Riyaz Bhati, who is allegedly an aide of Dawood Ibrahim, registered a complaint at Mumbai's Santacruz police station alleging rape-molestation by her husband Riyaz Bhati, cricketers Munaf Patel, Hardik Pandya, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, and Prithviraj Kothari, sources said.
Police are verifying the allegations and have not yet registered an FIR, sources added.
"The matter is under investigation ever since the complaint was registered by Rehnuma Bhati. But so far we have not found evidence with regard to the allegations," said the sources. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
