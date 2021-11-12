Man posing as bank staffer dupes senior citizen of Rs 2.60 lakh

A senior citizen was duped of Rs 2.60 lakh by a man posing as a bank employee in Nagpur, police said on Friday.

Maroti Rangari (75) was withdrawing money when a man came up to him and said he could not complete the transaction as his passbook was not updated, an Imambada police station official said.

''The man told Rangari that he would have to withdraw Rs 3 lakh as per new bank rules. When the victim did so, the man took Rs 2.60 lakh and said he would deposit it back into his account. However, he vanished with the money,'' the official informed.

