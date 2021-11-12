Policeman killed as bus hits his motorcycle

A policeman was killed when a speeding private bus rammed into his motorcycle near Kanhan town of Nagpur district on Friday morning, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Gopichand Namdev Kamble (51), a resident of Digdoh who was attached to Deolapar station of Nagpur Rural police.

Kamble was heading for home after duty hours when the bus, coming from the opposite direction, hit his bike around 9 am, said the police official.

He was killed on the spot, the official added.

The bus driver has been arrested and further probe is on.

