Left Menu

Policeman killed as bus hits his motorcycle

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:09 IST
Policeman killed as bus hits his motorcycle
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was killed when a speeding private bus rammed into his motorcycle near Kanhan town of Nagpur district on Friday morning, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Gopichand Namdev Kamble (51), a resident of Digdoh who was attached to Deolapar station of Nagpur Rural police.

Kamble was heading for home after duty hours when the bus, coming from the opposite direction, hit his bike around 9 am, said the police official.

He was killed on the spot, the official added.

The bus driver has been arrested and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021