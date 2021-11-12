Left Menu

Gen MM Naravane lays wreath at Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Centre's war memorial in UP's Fatehgarh

Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and Colonel of The Sikh Light Infantry laid a wreath at the war memorial at Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Centre on Friday, Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh, said IHQ of MoD (Army).

Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The General paid homage to the brave hearts of the regiment, who laid down their lives for the nation, added IHQ of MoD (Army).

"General MM Naravane #COAS and Colonel of The Sikh Light Infantry laid a wreath at War Memorial Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Centre, Fatehgarh and paid homage to the Bravehearts of the Regiment, who laid down their lives for the Nation," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army). (ANI)

