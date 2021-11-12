Left Menu

Assam reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Friday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:28 IST
Assam reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Representtaive Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Friday. With this, the active cases in the state now stand at 1,870.

As many as 294 recoveries have also been reported in Assam. 6,04,303 COVID-19 patients have been discharged to date. The cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 6,13,563. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 is 6,043.

With an aim to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, the Assam government is set to launch a new vaccination campaign from November 22 to 27 for those yet to get vaccinated. "First dose vaccination is around 94-95 per cent (completed). We'll complete the first dose this month... and go from village to village to verify whether 100 per cent vaccination has been done," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"If we complete the first dose this month, we will complete the second dose in February," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021