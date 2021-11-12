Ukraine to buy more Turkish drones for armed forces in 2022 - Inferfax Ukraine

Ukraine will buy another batch of Turkish drones for its armed forces next year, Interfax Ukraine quoted Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov as saying on Friday.

Ukraine has acquired sophisticated Turkish drones and last month deployed them for the first time in the conflict in eastern Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists, angering Moscow. Ukraine also plans to start domestic production of the drones.

