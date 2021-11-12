International community supports Dec. 24 Libya elections, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Turkey and Russia to withdraw their troops from Libya as soon as possible and said the international community fully supported a timetable for elections in the north African country to be held on Dec. 24.

Macron, speaking at a press conference after co-hosting a summit in Paris, said the challenges facing Libya could not be under-estimated. (Reportinh by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)