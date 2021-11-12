International community supports Dec. 24 Libya elections, says Macron
Reuters | Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Turkey and Russia to withdraw their troops from Libya as soon as possible and said the international community fully supported a timetable for elections in the north African country to be held on Dec. 24.
Macron, speaking at a press conference after co-hosting a summit in Paris, said the challenges facing Libya could not be under-estimated. (Reportinh by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough)
