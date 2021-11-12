Netherlands returns to partial lockdown amid COVID-19 surge
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:45 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Netherlands will return to a partial lockdown from Saturday after the government ordered restaurants and shops to close early and barred spectators from major sporting events in an effort to contain a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.
Also Read: King and queen of Netherlands tour the United Arab Emirates
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
Advertisement