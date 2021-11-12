Left Menu

Migrant employees seek time to rejoin duties in Kashmir

Kashmiri migrant employees on Friday held a protest here seeking time from the administration to rejoin their duties in the Valley, saying they are facing a threat to their lives.However, Relief Commissioner A K Pandita said it has become a habit of the employees to flee the valley whenever there is any untoward incident.A number of employees recruited under the prime ministers special employment package in 2010 had left the valley in the wake of the selective killings of their community members by militants.The employees are being forced to join their duties in Kashmir.

Kashmiri migrant employees on Friday held a protest here seeking time from the administration to rejoin their duties in the Valley, saying they are facing a threat to their lives.

However, Relief Commissioner A K Pandita said it has become a “habit” of the employees to flee the valley whenever there is any untoward incident.

A number of employees recruited under the prime minister’s special employment package in 2010 had left the valley in the wake of the ''selective killings'' of their community members by militants.

''The employees are being forced to join their duties in Kashmir. There are target killings of selective Hindus. We face threat to our lives,'' a protesting employee said.

The employees said they should be provided a “breathing period” to rejoin their duties when the situation becomes “conducive” in the valley.

Reacting to the demands of the employees, Pandita said, ''It has become a habit to flee the valley whenever there is an untoward incident.” Pandita said that the migrant employees have given a bond in writing that they will not leave the valley without permission of their drawing and disbursing officer (DDO).

''They have given in writing a bond 10 years ago that they will not leave without the permission of the DDO. I have a copy of the bond. How they left the valley without permission,'' he said.

The relief commissioner said he had gone himself to Kashmir to assess the situation. ''There is no such thing (threat to their life) they are saying''.

Ravinder Kumar, a family member of an employee said, ''Are Kashmir migrant employees bonded labourers as witnessed during the British rule. Are we living in a democratic country. Will Relief Commissioner, who is saying there is no threat to their lives, takes personal responsibility for their security.” PTI AB AQS AQS

