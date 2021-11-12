Left Menu

HC reserves order on interim relief sought in defamation suit filed by Wankhede's father against Nawab Malik

The minister, on the other hand, stated in an affidavit that he had reasonably verified the documents before posting.The judge noted that a purported birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede which Malik had produced apparently has interpolation, which would mean that the minister had not taken due care while relying on it.Advocate Arshad Shaikh, appearing for Wankhede, argued that Malik was targeting Sameer Wankhede because the ministers son-in-law had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and could not get bail for eight months.Malik had alleged that Dnyandev Wankhede had converted to Islam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:54 IST
HC reserves order on interim relief sought in defamation suit filed by Wankhede's father against Nawab Malik
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on interim relief sought in a defamation suit filed by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

Dnyandev, Sameer Wankhede's father, has sought damages of Rs 1.25 crore from the NCP leader. He has also sought an order restraining Malik from making any false or incorrect statements against the Wankhede family during the pendency of the suit.

Justice Madhav Jamdar had in the previous hearing given the petitioner time till Friday to file additional affidavit to point out how Malik's tweets and the documents published by him were false and baseless.

The Bench had also directed Malik to file an affidavit averring that he had verified the documents before posting them on social media.

Wankhede's father filed an affidavit listing out 28 documents to establish that his name was 'Dnyandev' and not 'Dawood' as alleged by the NCP leader. The minister, on the other hand, stated in an affidavit that he had ''reasonably verified'' the documents before posting.

The judge noted that a purported birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede which Malik had produced apparently has ''interpolation'', which would mean that the minister had not taken due care while relying on it.

Advocate Arshad Shaikh, appearing for Wankhede, argued that Malik was targeting Sameer Wankhede because the minister's son-in-law had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and could not get bail for eight months.

Malik had alleged that Dnyandev Wankhede had converted to Islam. Sameer, his son, however, got government job in the quota for the Scheduled Castes, a benefit which a Muslim person can not get, the minister had claimed.

Sameer Wankhede had refuted the allegation and stated that he and his family were Hindu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021