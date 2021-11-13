Russia's Lavrov discusses NATO build up with France -RIA

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after talks with French counterparts that they had discussed an increased presence of NATO naval forces in the Black Sea, RIA news agency reported.

He accused the military alliance of being aggressive towards Russia recently.

Lavrov said relations between Moscow and the European Union had reached a dead end and the Russian delegation proposed to look for a way out.

