Two Russian paratroopers killed at drills in Belarus near Poland border
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 00:43 IST
Two Russian paratroopers were killed as a result of an incident during joint drills Russia and Belarus held on Friday near the Polish and Lithuanian borders, the Russian defence ministry said.
They died because of a failure of their parachutes due a strong wind, the ministry said.
