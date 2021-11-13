Left Menu

Belarus says it turned back 2,000 migrants - reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 00:45 IST
Belarus has sent around 2,000 migrants back to their countries as part of efforts to stop illegal migration, Russian news agencies cited Belarusian foreign minister as saying on Friday.

Vladimir Makei also said Belarus had revoked permission to invite foreign workers from around 30 travel firms, according to RIA and Interfax.

