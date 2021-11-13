Left Menu

Man held for theft in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 00:49 IST
Man held for theft in J-K’s Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for alleged theft at a shop in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

A complaint was received by police from one Sameer Kitchloo that there was a theft in his shop by some unidentified persons in the Pochhal area, they said.

During investigation, 40 suspects were picked up on the basis of CCTV footage. The accused, identified as Chetak, was arrested, the officials said.

On his disclosure, stolen items like saffron worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, clothes and Rs 6,000 cash besides a motorcycle were recovered, they said.

Chetak was donning a police uniform while committing the theft, the officials said, adding a case has been registered in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021