One held with heroin in Jammu
13-11-2021
A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 85 grams of heroin in Jammu city on Friday night, officials said.
During a routine checking, a police team rounded up a man, who behaved in a suspicious manner on seeing them at Narwal, they said.
Police searched the suspect, identified as Vishal Kumar, and found heroin from his possession, according to the officials. Kumar was arrested and a case registered against him, they said.
