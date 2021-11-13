Entrepreneur who traveled to space on Blue Origin flight dies in plane crash - CBS
Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 01:58 IST
Glen de Vries, a businessman who flew to space last month with Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin, died in a small plane crash in New Jersey, CBS News reported on Friday, citing police.
