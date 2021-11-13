U.S. Justice Department indicts Bannon for not complying with Jan. 6 subpoena
Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 02:35 IST
U.S. Justice Department said Friday that it has indicted Stephen Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Capitol
- U.S. Justice Department
Advertisement