Trump adviser Bannon criminally charged for defying Jan. 6 subpoena

Stephen Bannon, a longtime adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been criminally charged for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by a House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Justice Department said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 02:45 IST
Stephen Bannon, a longtime adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been criminally charged for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by a House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Justice Department said on Friday. Bannon has refused to comply with subpoenas seeking documents and his testimony, citing Trump's insistence - already rejected by one judge - that his communications are protected by the legal doctrine of executive privilege.

Bannon, 67, was charged with one count of contempt of Congress involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, the Justice Department said. "Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "Today's charges reflect the department's steadfast commitment to these principles."

