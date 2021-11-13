Left Menu

India reports 11,850 fresh COVID-19 cases, 555 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 11,850 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative case count to 34,426,036, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 10:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 11,850 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative case count to 34,426,036, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The country's active caseload declines to 1,36,308 which is the lowest in 274 days. The active cases presently constitute 0.40 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 12,403 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the country rises to 3,38,26,483 and the recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent. Currently, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.94 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the past 40 days. The weekly positivity rate is 1.05 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 50 days.

The country also reported 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,63,245. The fatality rate currently stood at 1.35 per cent. In the last 24 hours, a total of 12,66,589 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 62,23,33,939 cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 58,42,530 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,11,40,48,134 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

