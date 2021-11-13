Compulsory retirement for eight Odisha govt officials facing corruption cases

The Odisha government issued compulsory retirement notices to eight officials who are facing corruption cases.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement that with careful consideration of the policy of zero tolerance towards any act of immorality, inefficiency or lack of integrity, the eight officers were given compulsory retirement with immediate effect.

Among them are three Odisha Administrative Services officers, the statement issued on Friday said.

Former Tahasildar and in-charge Sub Registrar of Nimapara Rama Chandra Jena, who is facing three corruption cases, was given compulsory retirement. The vigilance department seized five PAN cards and around Rs 5 lakh from his possession during a raid on November 2.

Jena, an OAS officer, was under suspension since then.

Former Deputy Collector of Jagatsinghpur Gouranga Charan Mohanty, facing seven corruption cases, was also given compulsory retirement.

Mohanty, an OAS officer, is accused of embezzlement of government funds, and irregularities in the implementation of various schemes.

Former Tehsildar of Lathikata in Sundargarh district Alphonsa Bilung, who is at present the BDO of Ambabhona in Bargarh district, was also given compulsory retirement. Bilung, an OAS officer, is facing three corruption cases related to granting undue favour for conversion of land.

Former Superintending Engineer of Baitarani Irrigation Division in Keonjhar Bidhan Chandra Sahu was also on the list. The vigilance had caught him with Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash when he was on his way home in Cuttack on October 9.

Disproportionate assets were also found in his possession during subsequent raids on properties associated with him.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Meena Patra of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) at Vishwanathpur in Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi, and Puspanchali Rath, the CDPO at Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi, were also given compulsory retirement over corruption charges against them.

Ajjit Kumar Mohapatra, former Deputy Excise Superintendent in Deogarh, was also asked to proceed on compulsory retirement. He is facing a graft case.

Prabhakar, a cashier in Tihidi block of Bhadrak district, was also given compulsory retirement after he was arrested in two bribery cases.

Since 2019, a total of 130 government officers have been dismissed from service or sent on compulsory retirement for immorality, inefficiency or lack of integrity, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)