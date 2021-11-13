Left Menu

Amit Shah attends 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi.

Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath at the 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal and reached Varanasi on Friday. Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Home Minister also held a review meeting with Vidhan Sabha in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi on Friday.

In addition, Shah offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present with Shah. He also paid tribute to Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University on his death anniversary yesterday.

Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state after the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls. The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

