Left Menu

UP man gets death sentence for killing three daughters

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 13-11-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:18 IST
UP man gets death sentence for killing three daughters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here has sentenced a 35-year-old man to death for killing his three daughters three years ago and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Assistant government counsel Rakesh Tiwari on Saturday said Special Judge Nirbhay Prakash sentenced Chhidami alias Chhiddu to death in connection with the murder of his daughters Anjani (11), Raddo (7) and Putto (4) at their residence in Veer village under Banpur police station limits on the night of November 13, 2018.

The court on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Chhidami.

Tiwari said on a fateful night, Chhidami returned to his house in an inebriated state and hit his daughters, who were sleeping, with a hammer. Later, he set his house afire using LPG, and the girl sustained burn injuries.

The villagers took the girls to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

A case was registered in this regard on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pooran Singh, a local. At the time of the incident, Chhidami's wife was at her parents' house, according to Tiwari.

Chhidami has been in jail since the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021