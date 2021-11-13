Left Menu

Mumbai court sends Sachin Waze to police custody till Nov 15 in extortion case

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Saturday sent Sachin Waze to police custody till November 15 in connection with an extortion case.

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Saturday sent Sachin Waze to police custody till November 15 in connection with an extortion case. Earlier on November 1, Esplanade Court had sent Sachin Waze to Crime Branch's custody till November 6 in connection with an extortion case.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others at Goregaon Police Station, and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Singh had alleged that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

NIA arrested Waze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Waze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25. Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane. He was dismissed from service in May 2021. (ANI)

