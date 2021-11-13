Arvind Kejriwal, his wife visit Salasar Balaji Dham temple in Rajasthan to celebrate wedding anniversary
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal visited Salasar Balaji Dham temple in Rajasthan to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Saturday.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal visited Salasar Balaji Dham temple in Rajasthan's Churu on the occasion of their wedding anniversary on Saturday. "Today is our wedding anniversary. With the whole family took blessings of Lord Bajrangbali ji in Shri Salasar Balaji Dham temple," tweeted Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in the national capital on Saturday evening. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the meeting will begin at 5 pm today.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satendra Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, and Chief Secretary will attend the meeting. (ANI)
