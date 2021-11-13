Left Menu

Court extends Sachin Waze's police custody till Nov 15 in extortion case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Saturday extended the police custody of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze till November 15 in connection with an extortion case registered against him at suburban Goregaon police station.

The Mumbai police's crime branch had taken Waze's custody on November 1 in the case, based on the complaint lodged by builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal, in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused.

Waze was produced before a magistrate court on Saturday at the end of his earlier remand. The police sought an extension of his custody for further probe, which was allowed by the court till November 15.

The dismissed policeman was in judicial custody after his arrest in March by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The complainant Agarwal had alleged that the accused had extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants, which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs 2.92 lakh for them.

The incident occurred between January 2020 and March 2021, police had earlier said.

Accordingly, the case was filed under sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) 34 (common intention) of the IPC against six accused and a probe in the case is on, they had said.

