Delhi HC dismisses with Rs 1 lakh costs Lok Insaaf Party plea against EC

The Delhi High Court has dismissed with Rs 1 lakh costs a plea by the Lok Insaaf Party challenging the allotment of 'Letter Box' as its symbol for the Punjab assembly elections.

Justice Prateek Jalan said that the political outfit, which sought 'Tractor Chalata Kisan' as its election symbol, approached the court with ''unclean hands'' and directed that the costs be deposited with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within two weeks.

The petitioner party informed the court that it had applied to the Election Commission for allotment of a common symbol, stating that 'Tractor Chalata Kisan' and 'Letter Box' were its first and second preferences respectively.

The petitioner claimed before court that the symbol 'Tractor Chalata Kisan' was one of the free symbols available for allotment to registered, unrecognised parties as far as the State of Punjab was concerned.

The Election Commission contended that the petitioner was suppressing material facts as the symbol in question was not a free symbol and the same had also been notified by it.

The court opined that ''suppression in a petition under Article 226 of the Constitution cannot be countenanced''.

It observed that the petitioner annexed "an older version" of the EC documents to support its claim that the symbol was a free symbol and refused to accept the petitioner's submission that the omission was unintentional.

''However, during the course of hearing, I have downloaded the Notification dated 23.09.2021 from the website of the ECI...which contains the entirety of the Notification, including Table IV. It appears that the petitioner has indeed filed only a part of the Notification dated 23.09.2021 and omitted to file the list of free symbols in Table IV, which would have shown that 'Tractor Chalata Kisan' was not a free symbol notified by the ECI as on the date of the petitioner's application under paragraph 10B. Instead, an older version of Table-IV has been annexed which appears prima facie to support the petitioner's case," the court said.

The court noted that the symbol 'Tractor Chalata Kisan' was allotted to a recognised state party in Assam and the allotment of a symbol reserved for a recognised state party in any state to an unrecognised party in other states is not permissible.

''The writ petition is dismissed. In view of the fact that the petitioner has approached this Court with unclean hands, it is liable to an order of costs. The petitioner is directed to deposit costs of Rs 1,00,000 with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee," the court ordered on November 11.

The judge stated that in any case, the petitioner failed to show that an unrecognised registered political party has the right to a particular symbol.

In the present case, the symbol of 'Letter Box' allotted to the petitioner was its second preference and was also the symbol under which it contested the last elections, the court added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)