Maha: Thane police conduct 'all out' operation; 143 arrested

At least 143 persons were arrested in an all out operation conducted by the police in Maharashtras Thane city, an official said on Saturday. A total of 32 cases of drunk driving were registered, the official said, adding that nakabandi was undertaken at 18 locations.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
At least 143 persons were arrested in an ''all out'' operation conducted by the police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Saturday. At least 126 police officers and 684 personnel took part in the operation that was carried out in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the official said.

As many as 61 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while 21 were nabbed under the Maharashtra Police Act, additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale said.

Non-bailable warrants were issued against 15 people, four were arrested for gambling and 14 each were nabbed for offences under the Arms Act, Mumbai Prohibition Act and were absconding accused, he said. A total of 32 cases of drunk driving were registered, the official said, adding that nakabandi was undertaken at 18 locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

