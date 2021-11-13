Left Menu

MP: Naxals kill two villagers on suspicion of being police informers in Balaghat

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:22 IST
MP: Naxals kill two villagers on suspicion of being police informers in Balaghat
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Naxals allegedly shot dead two villagers on suspicion that they were working as police informers in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Malikhedi village under Baihar police station in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official said.

As per initial information, the Naxals shot dead villagers Santosh (48) and Jagdish Yadav (45), said Aditya Pratap Mishra, Baihar's sub divisional officer of police (SDOP).

However, it is yet to be ascertained how many ultras were involved in the killing, he said, adding that further probe is underway. According to the police, the ultras also left behind pamphlets warning villagers against working as police informers. The pamphlets mentioned the name of Khatiya Mocha Area Committee of Naxals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet termed the killings as a cowardly act of Naxalites. "Entire Madhya Pradesh along with me are with the family members of two villagers, who were killed. A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased. One member of the deceased families will be given a government job. Our campaign against Naxalites will continue with more vigour," Chouhan said. In June this year, Naxals had killed a 42-year-old man on suspicion of being a police informer in Bamhani village under Roopjhar police station area in Balaghat.

