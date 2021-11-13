Five soldiers, 2 family members killed in Churachandpur attack: Rajnath

Five soldiers including the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, and his two family members were killed in an attack on their convoy at Churachandpur in Manipur on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Describing it as a ''cowardly'' attack, Singh said its perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

''The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members,'' he tweeted.

''My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,'' Singh said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state forces and paramilitary troops are already on their job to track down the militants.

''The perpetrators will be brought to justice,'' the chief minister said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)