Left Menu

2 police officers among 7 people injured in bomb blast in Pakistan

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:58 IST
2 police officers among 7 people injured in bomb blast in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A remote-controlled bomb went off in the Pakistani city of Quetta, capital of the province of Balochistan, wounding seven people, including two police officials, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The blast targeted a police van close to a high-security area in Nawa Killi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Asad Nasir told the media that the bomb weighing around 4-5 kilograms was fitted on a motorcycle parked on the road.

''The target was a police eagles squad van and when it passed by, the bomb was detonated by remote control," he said.

Among the seven people injured in the blast, two are police officials, while the rest are civilians, the officer said.

Security forces and rescue officials rushed to the area following the explosion. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta and the area has been cordoned off, police said.

Balochistan has been witnessing a spate of low-level violence for years. The local Baloch nationalists, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), and the Taliban militants mostly claim responsibility for such attacks.

In 2019, the United States designated the BLA, which is fighting the Pakistani rule in Balochistan province, as a terrorist organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021