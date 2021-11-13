Left Menu

Woman held in Pune cheating case against cruise ship drug bust witness Gosavi

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:17 IST
A woman has been arrested in Pune in Maharashtra in connection with a 2020 cheating case registered against Kiran Gosavi, private investigator and witness in the Narcotics Control Bureau's cruise ship drug bust operation, police said on Saturday. A Pune Cantonment police station official said Kusum Gaikwad was held as she allegedly received a part of the proceeds after some persons were cheated with job promises.

''In the cheating case registered by us in 2020, of the Rs 4.05 lakh involved, a sum of Rs 1.30 lakh went into Gosavi's account and the rest was given to Kusum Gaikwad. Gaikwad was also sending prospective cheating victims to Gosavi,'' said Senior Inspector Ashok Kadam of Pune Cantonment police station.

The 2020 case registered with Pune Cantonment police station involves the cheating of three people to the tune of Rs 4.05 lakh on the pretext of giving them jobs in Malaysia. Gosavi, currently booked in cases registered with Pune Cantonment, Wanwadi and Faraskhana police stations, was also booked in a similar case by Bhosari police here, an official informed on Saturday.

A Latur resident has complained to Bhosari police that Gosavi cheated him of Rs 2.25 lakh after promising a job in Brunei in 2015, the official added.

Gosavi is in custody till November 17 in connection with the case registered in Pune Cantonment police station, he said.

Gosavi is a witness in the drug bust on October 2 onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, in which the accused include Aryan Khan, the son of film superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

