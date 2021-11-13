Left Menu

Army Colonel, his wife and son among 7 killed in attack on Assam Rifles' convoy in Manipur

A Colonel of the Indian Army, his wife and eight-year-old son, and four Assam Rifles soldiers were killed in an attack in Manipurs Churachandpur on Saturday, officials said.Colonel Viplav Tripathi was the Commanding Officer of the 46 Assam Rifles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:23 IST
Army Colonel, his wife and son among 7 killed in attack on Assam Rifles' convoy in Manipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Colonel of the Indian Army, his wife and eight-year-old son, and four Assam Rifles soldiers were killed in an attack in Manipur's Churachandpur on Saturday, officials said.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi was the Commanding Officer of the 46 Assam Rifles. The officials said four others sustained injuries in the attack that happened around 3 km from Deheng locality.

Describing it as a cowardly attack, Singh said the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

''The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members,'' he tweeted. ''My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,'' Singh said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state forces and paramilitary troops are already on their job to track down the militants.

''The perpetrators will be brought to justice,'' the chief minister said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021