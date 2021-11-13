Sudanese security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters -witnesses

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters on Saturday in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, witnesses told Reuters.

Security forces also chased protesters down side streets in Omdurman, where pro-democracy groups had been gathering for nationwide rallies against a military coup late last month.

