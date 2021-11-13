Left Menu

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Next date of hearing on Jan 29

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 17:45 IST
Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Next date of hearing on Jan 29
Image Credit: ANI
A court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district granted exemption from appearing in person to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in a defamation case filed against him by an RSS functionary.

The court of Joint Civil Judge and JMFC Bhiwandi JV Paliwal also fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing, when evidence of the complainant Rajesh Kunte will be recorded.

Gandhi's counsel Narayan Iyer told court that, on account of prior commitments, his client was unable to remain present before the court, and prayed that exemption from appearing be granted.

Iyer also sought an adjournment, which too was granted, and the next date of hearing was fixed.

The case pertains to a speech made by Gandhi during a political rally in Bhiwandi in which he allegedly made disparaging remarks about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

