Chhattisgarh CM condemns militant attack in Manipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday condemned the militant attack in Manipur, in which Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son, who hailed from the state's Raigarh district, were killed and expressed deep condolences. Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and son, and four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in an ambush by militants at Sehkan village in Manipur's Churachandpur district in the morning.

The chief minister has strongly condemned the attack and termed it as a cowardly act, a government release said.

Baghel paid tribute to Colonel Tripathi's martyrdom and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families, it added.

The deceased colonel was the son of a senior journalist and editor of a local Hindi daily 'Dainik Bayar', Subhash Tripathi, the release said.

