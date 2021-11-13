Kuwait's emir pardons and reduces sentences for 35 people -report

Kuwait's emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah has issued two decrees for amnesty, pardoning and reducing sentences imposed on 35 people, the state news agency (KUNA) said on Saturday.

The Kuwaiti ruler paved the way in October for an amnesty to pardon dissidents, which has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long stand-off with the government that has held up planned fiscal reforms.

There was no immediate details available on the pardoned names or occupations.

