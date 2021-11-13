Left Menu

Body of lift operator found at 7th floor of Saket court complex in Delhi

Dead body of a lift operator was found on the seventh floor of the Saket court complex on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:23 IST
Body of lift operator found at 7th floor of Saket court complex in Delhi
Dead body of a lift operator was found on the seventh floor of the Saket court complex on Saturday. The cause of his death is not known yet.

As per the information shared by the police, the victim is a resident of the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He was an employee of Swastik Electotac Pvt. Ltd, a firm engaging with the Public Works Department (PWD) to provide manpower for maintenance of court complex buildings. The deceased did works like cleaning in the court complex and was habitual of consuming liquor and other intoxicating substances, the police added.

No foul play was detected and no external injuries were found. The body was sent to AIIMS, Delhi for post-mortem, said the police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

