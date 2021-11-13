Left Menu

Delhi schools to remain shut for week, no construction activity permitted: CM Arvind Kejriwal on air pollution

To tackle increasing air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools would remain physically closed for a week from this Monday. Classes would continue virtually so that students don't have to breathe in the polluted air.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:46 IST
Delhi schools to remain shut for week, no construction activity permitted: CM Arvind Kejriwal on air pollution
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To tackle increasing air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools would remain physically closed for a week from this Monday. Classes would continue virtually so that students don't have to breathe in the polluted air. All construction activity in the national capital have been shut down from November 14 to November 17, he added.

Government office employees will be asked to operate from home (WFH) at 100 per cent capacity for a week, while private offices will be issued an advisory to go for WFH (work from home) option as much as possible, stated the Chief Minister. Kejriwal announced the decisions after chairing a high-level emergency meeting with senior officials and ministers of the Delhi government.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the meeting will begin at 5 pm today.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satendra Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Chief Secretary attended the meeting. The air quality in the national capital plunged to the 'severe category' leaving Delhiites gasping for fresh air on Saturday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board the overall AQI in Delhi was 427 in the evening According to the government agencies, an AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021